Mnangagwa goes to church as the economy bites

President Emmerson Mnangagwa at VaPostori Shrine

MUTARE – President Mnangagwa has challenged Zimbabweans to work hard to ensure the country prospers.

Addressing thousands of St Noah Taguta-led Johanne Marange followers at Mafararikwa Village in Bocha during their Passover ceremony yesterday, the President said Zimbabwe was endowed with bountiful resources, including wildlife, and has the sovereign right to determine how they are managed.

He was attending the event for the second year running since he assumed power.

“You are supposed to work hard at family level and in your areas and when such efforts extend to the national level our country prospers.

“We had a United Nations meeting recently (AU-UN Wildlife Economy Summit held in Victoria Falls) where leaders from other countries tried to lecture us on how to manage our wildlife. Vakadya mhuka dzavo dzikapera. Zvose zvavakapihwa naMwari havachina. Ndokuchiuya kuno kuzoti lecture nezveshumba, nenzou, nenyathi, voda kutipa mitemo hanzi musadayi musadayi. Dzenyu dzakaendepi?” he said.

President Mnangagwa said he told the foreigners to mind their own business.

“Saka ndakavati dzokerai kwenyu, dzedu takapihwa naMwari tichadzitonga sokuda kwedu,” he added.

Zimbabwe, the President said, was God-given and it was up to Zimbabweans to determine how they manage their resources.

He urged churches to preach the gospel of love and respect.

Only God appoints national leaders and without his endorsement and blessings, such onerous responsibility is denied, he said.

The Head of State and Government reiterated his commitment to servant leadership and pledged to listen to people’s grievances.

“Leadership comes from God. No one gets such responsibility against God’s will, but once chosen to lead one must serve the people and not oppress them merely because God has favoured them to lead. . .

“I will be your servant and I will listen to all your grievances.”

The President thanked St Noah and his followers for voting for him during last year’s harmonised elections and pledged close cooperation with the church.

An important bond, he said, has been created.

“You said as followers of St Noah you know one thing — respecting what your leader tells you. Through your leader St Noah you promised to vote for me. Ndinotenda. God be with you. I will not abandon you. It is impossible. I will be with you forever. There is now a bond between the church and us.”

He pledged to fulfil promises he made to the church.

President Mnangagwa has already met some of his pledges by ensuring that boreholes were drilled at the shrine to facilitate reliable water supply.

The Johanne Marange Apostolic Church thanked President Mnangagwa for joining them during an important event in the church’s calendar.

Speaker after speaker implored the President to ensure the relationship between him and the church’s leader, St Noah, is cemented.

The church’s followers from across the Sadc region also attended the Passover.

Senior Government officials who attended the ceremony include Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza.

