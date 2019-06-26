Stand-off ends up with Chinese nationals detaining Zimbabwe MP

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says he was temporarily detained at a Chinese firm in his Constituency when he went to check on the plight of the workers.

Mliswa said he had to enlist the services of the Zimbabwe Republic Police to be able to leave the premises.

Find his full statement below:

I am at the Chinese tile factory where they have blocked my car to stop me from going out. There has been rampant abuse of workers’ rights and no one is standing up for them.

This is tantamount to being kidnapped and we can’t have foreigners coming in under the pretext of investing and trashing over our laws and dignity. Are we that desperate as a nation to be abused.

If as the legislator of the area I’m abused like this what about the workers at this Sunny Yi Feng factory. Some of our desperation is actually detrimental to progress. Why do the Chinese have so much power??

Most surprising even when police came they had to negotiate with the Chinese. How do you even have to negotiate with a law breaker without arresting him?

The Chinese have employed hundreds of Chinese general hands and labourers defeating one of the main purposes of investing by cheating locals of job opportunities. Why should we allow ourselves to be abused and used by the Chinese.