Zimbabwe central bank governor files $1 million defamation lawsuit against ruling party youth leader

John Mangudya

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, John Mangudya has filed a defamation lawsuit against Zanu PF Youth League deputy secretary Lewis Matutu.

He is demanding RTGS$1 million.

Addressing journalists at the party’s headquarters in Harare on Monday, Matutu named Mangudya among corrupt Zimbabweans who are sabotaging the country’s economy.

In a letterr dated June 26 2019, Mangudya’s legal representatives wrote to Matutu and the ZANU PF Youth League saying:

… We have instructions to demand the immediate retraction of the statements via a public press conference and public notice, coupled with the publication of a written apology to our client signed by each of you personally and on behalf of the ZANU PF Youth League, for injury caused to his reputation by your statements.

Like this: Like Loading...