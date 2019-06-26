Zimbabwe Central Bank Governor sues ruling party for $1 million defamation

© Bloomberg. John Mangudya, governor of the Central Bank of Zimbabwe, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Mangudya discussed Zimbabwe’s efforts to attract investors.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya has slapped Zanu-PF with a $1 million lawsuit over allegations by the youth league that he was engaged in corrupt activities.

Mangudya was mentioned among a number of prominent persons in a press conference by the youth league led by Lewis Matutu on Monday.

According to court papers, Mangudya also wants a written apology published in media outlets that carried the story from Monday’s press conference.

Attached are Mangundya’s Court papers.