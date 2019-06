Kennedy Chokuda

A ZANU PF MP reportedly collapsed in Parliament while attending to parliament business, Zim Morning Post reports.

Josephine Shava, who is Mashonaland West Proportional Representation Member of Parliament collapsed on Wednesday afternoon and was rushed to a hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda confirmed the development to the publication. He is quoted as saying:

