Former Steward Bank boss Mambondiani now BancABC CEO

BancABC has announced the appointment of former Steward Bank CEO Lance Mambondiani as its new Managing Director and CEO with effect from 1 July, 2019.

This follows the pending retirement of the bank’s managing director Joseph Sibanda who has been with the bank since 2000..

The new appointment was made by ABC Holdings CEO Sanjeev Anand in a Tuesday statement.

“We are pleased to inform you that, following regulatory approval, Dr Lance Mambondiani has been appointed as Managing Director and CEO for BancABC Zimbabwe with effect from 1 July 2019.

“Dr Lance is a seasoned banker, having worked as an executive for regional and international financial institutions over the years.

“He comes to us with a combination of skills in financial markets, investment banking, retail banking delivery channels, private wealth management, corporate finance, business law and development finance and economics.

“His mandate as he joins us at this critical time is to lead BancABC into its next growth phase and reposition the bank as a premier financial services provider in Zimbabwe.”

Mambondiani recently resigned from his job as Steward Bank boss after four years of service with the ambitious financial institution.

He is credited with turning Steward Bank from a loss making institution, into one of Zimbabwe’s top three banks in under five years.

The tech-savvy banker has won the admiration of a lot of people in the country with groundbreaking and unorthodox innovations such as Kwenga, KaShagi and Sosholoza, a Whatsapp banking feature released into the market in March.

