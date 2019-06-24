ZANU PF suspends Obert Mpofu

Obert Mpofu
ZANU PF Youth League has announced that Obert Mpofu has been suspended from the party and will not be allowed to enter party offices until he clears his name on corruption allegations.
John Mangudya
Matutu said those who are ZANU PF office bearers must not go to party offices until they have cleared their names. The youth league said it is ready to go to court to provide evidence.
In a highly charged up press conference held at ZANU PF HQ on Monday ZANU PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu named the following individuals as corrupt people in the country.
John Mangudya
Wicknel Chivayo
Mlungisi Moyo
Elizabeth Mutsvangwa
Henrietta Rushywa
Nevile Mutsvangwa
Prisca Mupfumira
Obert Mpofu
Joram Gumbo
Jacob Mudenda
Tongayi Muzenda
Lipson Mhonda
Dr Shar
Tafadzwa Musarara
Matutu said those who are ZANU PF office bearers must not go to party offices until they have cleared their names. The youth league said it is ready to go to court to provide evidence.
Source – Byo24News