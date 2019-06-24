Massive demonstrations against Mthuli Ncube planned

Zimbabweans across the country are mobilising nationwide protests against the decision by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to ban the use of foreign currency in Zimbabwe.

On Monday afternoon Zimbabweans had opened Whatsapp groups to organise the protests.

A Whatsapp conversation seen by this reporter shows that Zimbabweans in South Africa are also plotting to besiege the Zimbabwe Embassy.

“Comrades this which we are facing is above party politics but it affects everyone in Zimbabwe except ZANU PF bigwigs. Let us join hands together as citizens of Zimbabwe,” The message said.

The mass protests are expected to roll out mid week.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe announced that with effect from today, the 24th June 2019, banned the use of foreign currencies as legal tender.

The SI reads in part:

Subject to section 3, with effect from 24th June 2019, the British pound, United States dollars, South African rand, Botswana pula and any other foreign currency whatsoever shall no longer be legal tender alongside the Zimbabwe dollar in any transactions in Zimbabwe.

Businessman Shephard Dube said Mnangagwa’s days are numbered.

“Mnangagwa’s days are numbered, Mthuli Ncube just sealed his fate by abolishing the multi currency regime. There will be poverty the like of which Zimbabwe has never seen. People will have no choice but to overthrow the government. I am sure they anticipated the protests, hence the buying of anti-riot gear. What they forgot is that the police and are equal equal victims of their economic mismanagement.”