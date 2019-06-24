JUST IN: Chamisa fires 145 party employees

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has fired 145 party employees recruited by the party’s founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai as sharp divisions rock the party.

Chamisa who appointed his national executive committee members last week, has already started purging workers without giving them notice.

It is said the mistrust has been heightened by clashes in the election of provincial executive members and the recent selection of national executive council members with allegations of factionalism being the order of the day.

Insiders insisted that things were not well in the party over a number of hanging issues.

A close source privy to the latest development in the beleaguered opposition party confirmed saying those affected served in Tsvangirai and former secretary general Douglas Mwonzora’s office.

“It’s true, roughly 130 to 145 employees were dismissed. The security personnel, directors, coordinators and office orderly seconded by the former prime minister Tsvangirai were fired with immediate effect,” said the source.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...