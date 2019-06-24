JUST IN: Warriors deserve dues-Fans

Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ fans have supported the action by the national team players to demand their Africa Cup of Nations appearance fees before they had featured in their first match against Egypt on Friday evening.

Zimbabwe senior soccer team boycotted the final training session on the eve of that game. The Warriors lost 1-0 to the Pharaohs in the opening match at Cairo International Stadium. And according to a poll conducted by The Herald which questioned whether the players were justified in demanding their dues, the majority voted in support of the players’ stance.

3 411 people participated in the poll and 92 percent voted in the affirmative while eight percent felt that the move by the players was not justified. The players demanded an advance payment of $USD 9 000 per player which finally reflected in their accounts on Friday morning.

Government stepped in to solve the impasse with acting Minister of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe assuring players that Government was committed to the players’ welfare.

Government through President Mnangangwa donated $USD 200 000 and $300 000 rtgs during a fundraising dinner hosted by the Fundraising Committee which is mobilising resources for the national team. The Committee’s target is $USD500 000 and people are still donating towards the cause.

