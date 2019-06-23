JUST IN: ZiKeeper injury not thought to be serious

Robson Sharuko in CAIRO, Egypt

GOALKEEPER Eddie ‘’ZiKeeper’’ Sibanda, the star of the show of the Warriors in their losing cause against the Pharaohs, is expected to bounce back from the injury that marred his excellent performance against the Pharaohs here on Friday night.

The Warriors face Uganda in their second 2019 AFCON finals Group A match here on Wednesday.

Sibanda, who made a strong of fine saves against the Pharaohs, was forced out of that game prematurely and replaced by Elvis Chipezeze late in that game.

The giant goalkeeper was only playing because regular ‘keeper, George Chigova, was suspended for the first match and is expected back in action on Wednesday.

Sibanda’s strong performance on Friday night sparked debate among some of the fans who felt coach Sunday Chidzambwa had been pushed into a corner where he must decide whom to throw between the posts against the Ugandans.

The big goalkeeper collided with Egyptian forward Trezeguet in the second half.

However, Chidzambwa was always likely to go with Chigova in that match.

Warriors’ team manager, Wellington Mpandare, said they expect Sibanda and other players who received knocks against Egypt to be in line for selection on Wednesday.

‘’We have a number of players who need to be assessed at our full training session today (yesterday), I spoke to Eddie and Nyasha and they have not been complaining about their injuries getting worse,’’ he told The Herald today.

‘’Nakamba and Khama also received some knocks but we will see how it goes so that we are in good shape for the game on Wednesday.’’

Billiat’s lively show has seen him attracting massive interest from the fans of Egyptian giants Al Ahly who sang his name on Friday night, asking him to join their club, while others have gone online to try and persuade their team to sign him.

