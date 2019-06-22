5 bogus police officers nabbed

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested five suspected bogus police officers for several cases of extortion, theft and fraud which took place at Machipisa Shopping Centre in Highfield and surrounding areas.

The ZRP Southerton CID arrested the five suspects who were extorting money from unsuspecting money dealers in Highfield.

The five who were moving around in a silver Toyota Wish vehicle would approach illegal money changers and pose as law enforcement officers before threatening the forex dealers and extort various amounts in RTGS and US dollars.

On the 11th of this month, the gang confiscated RTGS$1 020 from a complainant who made a police report.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and warned those who are abusing police uniform in committing crimes saying the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

Members of the public have been urged to be cautious and report any suspicious people who try to pose as police officers as some could be bogus.

