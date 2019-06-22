Minister suspends VID managers over corruption claims

TRANSPORT Minister Joel Biggie Matiza Friday announced he has suspended two Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) managers in charge of Marondera and Beitbridge Depots following reports of rampant and corrupt issuance of drivers’ licences.

The managers are Munyaradzi Kachere and K Mutatabikwa.

In a press statement, the minister revealed that Kachere was suspended together with two other Marondera VID officials namely J Musosi and D Chingwaru.

Mutatabikwa was suspended together with Maposa who is also alleged to have improperly issued learners’ licences to undeserving applicants.

“The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Joel Biggie Matiza wishes to inform members of the public that due to allegations of corruption levelled at VID Marondera, the Marondera Depot manager Munyaradzi S Kachere has been suspended together with officers involved in corruptly issuing provisional learners’ licenses namely J Musosi and D Chingwaru.

“At VID Beitbridge, the Acting Depot Manager K Mutatabikwa and an officer T Maposa who are alleged to have improperly issued learners licenses to undeserving applicants have been suspended pending investigations,” read the statement.

Matiza said he has tasked a committee to carry out investigations into the scandal.

“As a result, an investigation committee has been set up to carry out investigations on the business processes so as to come up with findings and recommendations,” the statement read.

Matiza said modalities are still being worked out to computerise the issuance of driving documents at all VID depots across the country.

“The Electronic Learners Licensing Testing System (ELLTS) which has already computerized VID Eastlea, VID Chitungwiza and VID Bulawayo will be speedily rolled out to Provincial capitals such as Gweru, Masvingo, Mutare and then spread out to all other towns countrywide. This strategy is being implemented to curb corruption on the issuance of learners Licenses countrywide,” read the statement. – Newzimbabwe

