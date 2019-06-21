CCTV exposes thieving guard

Geraldine Zaranyika Herald Reporter

A security guard was sentenced to an effective 18 months in prison for stealing property worth US$19 570 from Classic Touch shop using a stolen duplicate key.

Fidelis Muzhewe appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Edwin Marecha facing unlawful entry charges.

Initially, Mr Marecha had sentenced Muzhewe to 36 months in prison before suspending six months on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years, an additional 12 months were suspended on condition that he restitutes the complaint US$19 570.

During the period between February 26 and April 9 2019 Muzhewe who was employed as a security guard hatched a plan to steal from Raina Tapfuma’s shop.

Muzhewe stole a key which had been left on an unlocked door.

On different occasions during the period Muzhewe used the stolen duplicate keys to open the shop and steal 212 Brazilian weaves, three men’s trousers, two men’s shirts , two men’s T-shirts and pairs of ear rings. On May 24, 2019, Tapfuma discovered that some of the weaves which were packed in a suitcase were missing.

Since there was no sign of forced entry, she played back the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage and observed Muzhewe committing the offence. She then reported the matter to the police.

On June 19, detectives received information that Muzhewe was at his place of residence.

Acting on the information Muzhewe was arrested at his place of residence.

Like this: Like Loading...