Exquisite cuisine, music at Zim Café

Nyore Madzianike Senior Lifestyle Writer

Thinking of a quiet, warm and relaxing environment with less noise and best of entertainment within the city centre this winter, then Zim Café will be the place to be.

The upmarket joint with a new look, courtesy of beverages Guru, Isaac “FNB” Neshamba, has opened doors with a plethora of activities lined up throughout the week.

Management at the upmarket joint has retained the original “taste” of Zim Café blended with a midus touch of a trending entertainment banquet.

Zim Café has been facelifted and afforded a tailor-made new look for revelers, that would not only give extravagancy but also quality entertainment to its guests.

Gas heaters, efficient waiters and waitresses coupled with an assortment of beverages best described the service one expect to find at Zim Café.

Zim Café manager, Neshamba, said there are a number of activities lined up throughout the week with Afro-fusion diva Sasha, who recently released her single titled “2 Timer” performing at the venue tonight.

Said Neshamba:

“The original Zim Café is back with a bang and we have lined up activities that we will keep our guest entertained throughout the week,” he said.

Neshamba said they open the week with a breakfast and traditional lunch and dinner that would propel imbibers into Tuesday’s Kazomba Nights.

On Wednesday, Zim Café plays Old School music with various disc jockeys rotating on the decs.

“The vibe will go into Thursday where we host a music extravagant. Those who remember in the old days will give testimonies of how people enjoyed during the Thursday nights. We are planning to have artistes who will perform every Thursday and people will soon know who will be on the list,” he said.

Neshamba said Friday would be reserved for Jazz where the best crooners in the country will take turns to entertain people.

“It is also important to note that we offer different types of meals including traditional meals. We have an assortment of beverages meaning it is a one stop shop,” he said.

