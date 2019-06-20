Govt stocks year’s supply of ARVs

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe has enough anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs that will last the next 12 months after Government secured funding to procure the life-prolonging therapy, Parliament has heard. Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said there was no need for people to panic over ARV drugs.

Minister Moyo said this in the National Assembly during the Question and Answer session on Wednesday.

“We are in a safe zone,” he said.

“The issue which was there had to do with costs and that has since been taken care of.

“We have adequate supply up to the end of the first quarter of next year for the first line treatment while the second line will last us until the end of the year.”

Responding to another question, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi challenged the private sector to pay competitive wages for workers in tandem with the cost of living.

Norton Member of Parliament, Mr Temba Mliswa, had asked what Government was doing to improve conditions of service for employees given the escalating price of goods and services.

“The question is in two parts,” said Minister Ziyambi.

“It relates to Government employees and also the private sector. Government is engaged in negotiations with civil servants on how to improve their conditions of service.

“For the private sector, it is worrisome that employers are not giving employees corresponding salaries with the price of basic commodities.”

Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura said Shabani Mashava Mine was still under reconstruction in terms of the Reconstruction of State Indebted Companies and Insolvency Act.

Magwegwe MP Mr Anele Ndebele (MDC-Alliance) had asked if SMM was under Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation or under reconstruction as earlier indicated.

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda had to admonish Mr Ndebele, saying Deputy Minister Kambamura’s response was clear that SMM was under reconstruction.

This was after Mr Ndebele rose to seek further clarification on the response by Deputy Minister Kambamura.

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri said they had started making preparation for the summer cropping season.

He said they were already in the process of mobilising resources to ensure that the season produces high yields.

“We have been focusing on the winter wheat programme, but we are through with that,” said Minister Shiri.

“We have now started preparing summer cropping season. We have been assured by our funders that everything will be in place.

“We are also preparing for cloud seeding, but that would be subject to conducive environment in the atmosphere.

“We need moisture in the atmosphere for cloud seeding to succeed.”

