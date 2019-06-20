China Aid drills boreholes to mitigate drought

Wimbainashe Zhakata Mutare Correspondent

CHINA Aid has started drilling boreholes in Manicaland as part of measures to mitigate drought.

About 200 boreholes are expected to be drilled in Manicaland and five boreholes have so far been sunk in Buhera District.

In an interview with The Herald, District Development Fund (DDF) provincial water engineer Daniel Chinyowa said apart from the China Aid boreholes, there were about 26 boreholes in Chimanimani District that had been drilled following the devastating Cyclone Idai.

“In Chimanimani district, 26 boreholes were drilled by DDF and we are intending to drill more in order to restore Chimanimani when it comes to water and sanitation,” he said.

“The 200 boreholes that are to be drilled in the province are funded by China Aid. They have been doing this for a long time nationwide. Now they are drilling for the second time. The assistance is being done to mitigate drought in Zimbabwe.”

Eng Chinyowa said the community and rural districts councils were assisting them in identifying places that needed boreholes.

“The RDCs and community help us identify areas that need attention, then we decide if they are suitable locations to find water,” he said.

Eng Chinyowa indicated challenges that are faced by DDF when drilling boreholes.

“Currently, there is a lack of diesel, it has been three weeks without diesel,” he said.

“To drill one borehole requires 600 litres of diesel and it costs US$7 500, fortunately something is being done by Government.”

Like this: Like Loading...