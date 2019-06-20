Zimbabwe players refuse to train amidst payment dispute

Photo: Olivier Ebanga/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Zimbabwe’s players have reportedly not shown up for training amidst a payment dispute with their football association.

In an issue that is sadly all too common for African national teams, there is an ongoing a payment dispute between the players and the FA of Zimbabwe.

As a result, the players have failed to turn up for their organised training session as a protest against the powers that be despite the fact that there is just one more day before Zimbabwe open up the tournament against the hosts .

In similar fashion, reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon are also undergoing a dispute with their FA over bonuses which has resulted in head coach Clarence Seedorf calling in Samuel Eto’o as a mediator.

If Zimbabwe can resolve their dispute, their first game will be against Egypt tomorrow night at 10PM local time.

