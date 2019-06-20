Zimbabwean first to be convicted of making 3D-printed gun in the UK

Tendai Muswere

A university student has become the first person in the UK to be convicted of making a viable gun with a 3D printer.

Tendai Muswere, 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of manufacturing a 3D-printed firearm in court on Wednesday.

Police discovered the weapon’s components during what was originally a drugs raid at his flat in Pimlico, central London, in October 2017.

He explained to officers that he was printing the weapon for a university film project, but refused to give more details.