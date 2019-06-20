Knives out for motor-mouthed Matemadanda

Victor Matemadanda

ZANU PF National Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda has come under from a certain faction of ZANU PF that are calling for him to step down from the position or resign from the Deputy Ministry of Defence.

Matemadanda was recently appointed Political Commissar after ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa booted out Engelbert Rugeje reducing him to an ordinary Politiburo member.

A ZANU PF PCC Member based in Mashonaland East who spoke to this reporter said pressure is mounting on Matemadanda to choose one of the two positions.

“You will be aware my brother that when the party was reconfigured in the new dispensation we agreed that some positions like NPC should be full time positions where the office bearer is not in government.” The source said. “Recently the politiburo reassigned Cde Matemadanda to NPC position and we are saying in the spirit of what we agreed on he must resign from either the Ministry or the NPC.

“Cde Matemadanda is arguing that he is able to discharge his duties well and also that he is an appointee of Number 1. The way I am seeing it is that it will not en well for him because after the removal of Va Mugabe we made sure that power is not centralised on one person like before. So if his argument is that he will only listen to Number 1 he will not know what hit him.”

The source revealed that the military deployees in ZANU PF were not happy with the removal of Rugeje.