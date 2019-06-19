Rabid Zimbabwe-US sanctions campaigner Todd Moss threatens US companies

Todd Moss

Executive Director of the Energy for Growth Hub, Todd Moss has shed more light on US sanctions law on Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA).

Moss, who served as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of African Affairs at the U.S. Department of State 2007-2008, wrote:

It’s not about agreeing or disagreeing. This is US law. US citizens are barred from any meetings or transactions that may benefit designated individuals. ED is a designated individual.

Among other things, the sanctions law says:

Unless otherwise authorized or exempt, transactions by U.S. persons, or in or involving the United States are prohibited if they involve transferring, paying, exporting, withdrawing, or otherwise dealing in the property or interests in property of an entity or individual listed on the SDN List. The property and interests in property of an entity that is 50% or more owned, directly or indirectly, by a person on the SDN List are also blocked, regardless of whether the entity itself is listed.

