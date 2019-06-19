Fadzayi Mahere Joins Chamisa’s MDC

Fadzayi Mahere

Legal expert, political commentator and former aspiring Member of Parliament, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere has officially joined the MDC party led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Mahere made the announcement through her Twitter handle on Wednesday evening. She wrote:

Zimbabwe deserves a strong, united opposition to build the future. I’m happy to announce that I’ve officially joined the MDC. We must speak with one voice against bad governance and strive to create a nation that is free and prosperous. All hands on deck. God bless Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...