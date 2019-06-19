MDC Executive: Mwonzora demoted

Information that has leaked from Harare indicate the MDC leader Nelson Chamisa’s National Council has appointed individuals who shall occupy the all powerful National Executive Council.

Of note are the positions given to former Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora and the former Vice President Morgan Komichi.

The lit says Mwonzora has been given the junior position of Deputy Secretary for International Affairs while Komichi heads the Presidential Affairs Department.

Chamisa is expected to announce his shadow cabinet on Thursday.

Find the list below:

DSG 1: Chinanzvavana Concilia

DSG 2: Timba James

Deputy Treasurer General: Murisi Zvizvai

Organising Secretary: Chibaya Amos

Vice 1: Sibusisiwe Bhudha Masara

Vice 2: Chidziva Happymore

Information: Molekele Daniel

Deputy: Tamborinyoka Luke

Secretary Elections: Jacob Mafume

Dep Elections Ellen: Shiriyedenga

Local Gvt: Mudzuri Elias

Dep local gvt: Hlatswayo Clifford

International Affairs: Gladys Hlatswayo

Vice: Mwonzora Douglas

Research and Policy: Dr Mashakada

Deputy: Mushai Miriam

Presidential Affairs: (Planning and Strategies) Komichi Morgan

Deputy: Timveos Lillian

