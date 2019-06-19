MDC Executive: Mwonzora demoted

Of note are the positions given to former Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora and the former Vice President Morgan Komichi.
The lit says Mwonzora has been given the junior position of Deputy Secretary for International Affairs while Komichi heads the Presidential Affairs Department.
Chamisa is expected to announce his shadow cabinet on Thursday.
Find the list below:
DSG 1: Chinanzvavana Concilia
DSG 2: Timba James
Deputy Treasurer General: Murisi Zvizvai
Organising Secretary: Chibaya Amos
Vice 1: Sibusisiwe Bhudha Masara
Vice 2: Chidziva Happymore
Information: Molekele Daniel
Deputy: Tamborinyoka Luke
Secretary Elections: Jacob Mafume
Dep Elections Ellen: Shiriyedenga
Local Gvt: Mudzuri Elias
Dep local gvt: Hlatswayo Clifford
International Affairs: Gladys Hlatswayo
Vice: Mwonzora Douglas
Research and Policy: Dr Mashakada
Deputy: Mushai Miriam
Presidential Affairs: (Planning and Strategies) Komichi Morgan
Deputy: Timveos Lillian