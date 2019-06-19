Mnangagwa wants to work with America

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and US President Donald Trump

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed he is longing to work with the United States of America among other countries in the world.

Mnangagwa who was addressing the US-Africa Summit in Maputo Mozambique on Wednesday said, “We look forward to working closely with the US and our friends around the world, both new and old, as we march forward as a continent to the promised land of peace and prosperity.”

Mnangagwa’s love for America is not new. In 2018 he told local media that when he went to Davos Switzerland he offered President Donald Trump to build a state of the art golf course.

“When I was in Davos I met staffers from the Trump administration. I had hoped to meet President Trump but I had to leave before he arrived. But I told his people that if president Trump wishes, I will offer him ground in Victoria Falls in the national park.

“We have wildlife national park in Victoria Falls, but I had offered president Trump ground to build a state-of-the-art golf course so that as he plays, he can be able to see the big five,” Mnangagwa was quoted as saying.

In Maputo, Maputo urged Africa to work together as united front.

We must look at the history of Africa; the first phase was liberation, the second phase is unification. We will only progress if we progress together!

