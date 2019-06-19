ZANU PF Youth leader says he being attacked as infighting escalates

Lewis Matutu

ZANU PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu says he is being attacked some members of the ruling party after he called for the investigations and arrest of suspected corrupt people surrounding President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Matutu recently said it was time to name and shame those around President Emmerson Mnangagwa who are involved in shady deals at the expense of the majority.

“Since l started firmly denouncing corruption some Cdes in the revolution have come guns blazing against me, however l will not stop until it’s over and those that are also benefiting from corruption be ready for the show.”The firebrand Youth leader posted on Twitter.

Few weeks ago Matutu told the media that the Youth League is fully behind the call by National Political Commissar Gift Matemadanda that senior leadership in ZANU PF and government who are fingered in corruption must clear their names immediately or resign from their positions with immediate effect.

On Monday Matutu also said, “As the vanguard of the party, the Youth League cannot leave President Emmerson Mnangagwa alone to fight the cartels in the economy. We are fully aware of all the corrupt cartels and very soon we will be exposing the rogue elements.”

Matemadanda also urged senior ZANU PF officials not too to wait for Mnangagwa to finger them.

“Leaders should not be involved in corrupt activities. Those implicated in corrupt activities be it a Politburo member or minister should clear their names before the courts before taking public office.

“For those in influential positions should resign and clear their names.

“They should not wait for the President to nail them in public. They should not wait for the President to force them to resign, they should do the honorary way. Let them clear their names to gain confidence from the people,” he said.