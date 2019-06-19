Tafadzwa Kutinyu ruled out of AFCON ahead of Egypt clash

Zimbabwe midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu has been ruled out of the 2019 AFCON after suffering a muscle strain just three days before their clash with Egypt.

The Worriers are placed in group A alongside hosts Egypt, DR Congo, and Uganda, with their opening game taking place against the Pharaohs on June 21.

Just days before the start of the tournament, Zimbabwe have suffered a massive blow with the news that their midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu will miss the tournament.

The 24-year-old, who had just sealed a move to Guinea’s Horoya AC last May, had a scan on Wednesday that showed that he wouldn’t recover in time for the AFCON.

Speaking to The Herald, team manager Wellington Mpandare said: “It’s sad that we have to announce that Kutinyu will not be able to play at the tournament because of an injury he suffered recently in one of the games we played coming here.

“It’s a shame because he is such a nice person and had earned his place in the team with some fine performances every time he had played for the team. “The coaches will now have to decide who comes in as a replacement because we are allowed to do that,” he added. Zimbabwe will have to name a replacement for Kutinyu before the Egypt clash and if they fail to do so, they will enter the tournament with 22 players.

Like this: Like Loading...