JUST IN: ED leaves for US-Africa Summit

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has left the country for Maputo, Mozambique to attend the United States of America-Africa Business summit which is expected to kick-start a new journey for USA-Africa relations.

He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this afternoon by Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, service chiefs and senior Government officials.

In an interview before departure, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sibusiso Moyo said the summit is expected to witness the launch of a US$60 billion facility that aimed at developing Africa.

“As you can recall there has been quite some development on major powers starting with Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in China, which committed to invest US$60 billion towards the development of Africa,” he said adding that the President is going to Mozambique at the invitation of his counterpart President Filipe Nyusi.

The President is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Sibusiso Moyo, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development Biggie Matiza, Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing July Moyo, Deputy Chief Secretary (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development, Mangaliso Ndlovu among other Government officials.

More to follow…

