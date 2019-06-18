Joice Mujuru warns Oppah Muchinguri bloodshed bid

Joice Mujuru

Former Vice President Joice Mujuru has cautioned the Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri against using the national army to crush opposition members if they protest against the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“If you see the need to point guns at the Zimbabwean people it means you don’t have their support in whatever you are doing. Let us not abuse our armed forces. Do the correct thing.”Mujuru said. “The situation in the country has reached another level. We keep repeating the same mistake.”

In an interview with the Sunday Mail Muchinguri said the army is on standby to crush internal and external rebellion.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) posture on national defence and security is defensive in nature hence the organisation trains to meet both internal and external security threats.”Muchinguri said. “As the security situation evolves, the ZDF trains to ensure that they are ready to deal with any emerging threats.”

She added that the opposition was in a spirited move to tarnish the image of the armed forces.

“Judging from the negative private press reports, including adverse social media reports, it is true that frantic efforts are being made by opposition political parties, supported by some non-governmental organisations, to tarnish the good image of the ZDF.”

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions said the government must begin to fight poverty instead of fighting people.

“Fighting poverty, inequality and unemployment is much cheaper for any Government than fighting citizens seeking answers from the Government. Workers and citizens are not asking for brutality and repression, they need affordable food, medical care, housing, education, decent salaries.”