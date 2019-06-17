Zimbabwean rapper teams up with top selling American singer

Flint Bedrock

U.K. based Zimbabwean singer, songwriter, rapper & music producer Flint Bedrock teams up with American singer Joy Villa on a brand new single titled “FREEDOM (Fight For It)”

Villa is a recording artist whose EP “I Make the Static” rocketed to the number 1 spot on both iTunes and Amazon following her 2017 Grammys’ appearance, beating out Beyoncé, Adele, and Lady Gaga, and landed her a Album in Alternative, #1 in Rock, and a #12 spot on Billboards Top 200 Albums.

An unabashed Conservative and Trump supporter, Joy is never shy from sharing her strong views on American politics.

Joy claims she wore the controversial pro-Trump gown as an act of free expression.

The single expected to be release early July explores issues surrounding personal and press freedoms as well as identity politics. Flint is passionate about democracy and the rule of law and has been interviewed by British mainstream media on several occasions weighing in on the political and economic woes plaguing his native country Zimbabwe.

VIDEO PREVIEW