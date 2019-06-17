JUST IN: Birthdays, celebrations everywhere

Robson Sharuko in CAIRO, Egypt

THEY have grown a year older in camp – starting with talent Chawapihwa who turned 27 on June 3.

Then Evans Rusike followed on June 13 when he celebrated his 29th birthday.

On Friday, captain Knowledge Musona will also lead the Warriors into their first AFCON 2019 Group A match against Egypt on the occasion of his 29th birthday.

A day later, Marshall Munetsi, who signed a deal to join French side Reims from Orlando Pirates last week, will turn 23.

His birthday will come exactly a week after ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, who is expected here in the early hours of tomorrow, tied the knot with his sweetheart.

Well, amid all this outpouring of happiness, the fans back home will just be hoping that their team translates it into a victory on the pitch so that they, too, can find a reason to be happy.

