Zimbabwe opposition calls for hunger-strike against Mnangagwa’s regime

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, pictured, who replaced long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in July ©Getty Images

HARARE – In a first of its kind, the Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader has called for a hunger strike and picketing at Parliament against the ZANU PF government. This follows a meeting that was held yesterday in Harare.

Ngarivhume said the planned hunger strikes will be part of a series of moves TZ will undertake to force president Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government to genuinely attend to the problems affecting our country.

Ngarivhume rose to prominence when he led the “SAY NO TO BOND NOTES” protests when Mugabe introduced this surrogate currency in 2016. The failure of the bond notes largely precipitated Mugabe’s final fall through a military led coup. Ngarivhume also led the “DOKORA MUST FALL” marches after Dokora had threatened the Christian community through the introduction of the now-failed national schools pledge and the banning of Scripture Union in schools. These changes were met with resistance by parents.

With the biting economic situation in the country, the hunger strike is expected to draw a large following especially from his largely Christian following.

Jacob Ngarivhumemnangagwa

The meeting also resolved to formally approach SADC demanding that the regional body or an independent board be convened to urgently intervene by way of mediation on the unfolding Zimbabwean crisis.

“After the disastrous Mugabe regime, ED’s government has out-performed Mugabe in destroying this country. That man has no clue whatsoever as to what needs to be done to turn around the fortunes of this country.

His recent ‘State of the Nation Address’ at Capitalk FM exposed his emptiness. His dream that the RTGS is the strongest regional currency is laughable. Other than attending to real bread and butter issues, his regime is buying weapons and strengthening their armoury to crack down on democratic movements” blasted Ngarivhume.

He added that as a party, TZ was against violent demonstrations noting that ED’s rogue government would not hesitate to butcher protestors as has already been experienced on August 1 and January this year. Rather, TZ is calling for a genuine national dialogue of all main stakeholders not the merry-go-round POLAD circus that will not achieve anything.

Ngarivhume has also called on the church to pray without ceasing for the country especially in this season of increased state sponsored violence.

Transform Zimbabwe meeting came up with a calender of activities to mobilise it’s supporters and Zimbabweans at large to push the ED government to accept failure and attend to current challenges.

In it’s plans TZ will engage other stakeholders, the church, civic organisations and other political parties in the democratic space.

“Surely for Zimbabwe to work progressively, Zimbabweans must come together and form an acceptable government and we are here to provide leadership.” Jacob Ngarivhume concluded.

Source: Bulawayo 24

Like this: Like Loading...