Prophet Magaya protégé hogs limelight

Prophet Chamunorwa Nyamupinga (in blue shirt) during deliverance

All Families International Church (AFIC) Ministries is hogging the limelight in Mashonaland West province with droves of followers flocking the Prophet Chamunorwa Nyamupinga-led place of worship each day of service.

Having been founded in 2015, AFIC Ministries is scaling up the ladder of the most followed Pentecostal churches in Zimbabwe and is not far from the levels of other ministries in the capital city, if what transpires at the centre is used as a yardstick.

Testimonies of congregants and their manifestations during services tell of a place where God’s power is existent and an earthly man whose powers are divine.

Conveniently located near the Prayer Mountain of Kadoma, AFIC Ministries has become a beacon of hope for congregants living on the edge of life as a result of the comatose economy, spiritual battles, loss in life, diseases and other hazards of life.

Yet self-proclaimed prophet Nyamupinga remains humble.

Last week Standard Style tracked him to his church and sneaked in unannounced only to reveal identity after the service for purposes of an interview, where the spiritual story was unearthed.

“I actually did not want to be a prophet. I never thought I would be one. But God’s desire is not that of man and His ways are not our way. People pushed me up to this stage,” Nyamupinga said.

“I used to worship at a certain church and while there, each time I would preach and pray, people would manifest and scream.

“It annoyed the leaders of that church because they thought I was getting too popular. At that time I did not know what was happening. So I pulled out of the church and started worshipping at home alone.

“After some time, I then started going to the Prayer Mountain and some people joined me. Since then we have grown up to this stage.”

Nyamupinga explained how he then started following televangelists to learn about their work and pointed at Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya as his spiritual father.

From a starting congregation of 50 people in 2014, AFIC Ministries now commands followers of over 5 000 at its big Sunday services.

Overseer Pharaon Neuso, who joined the ministry at its formation, explained how congregants coerced the man of God to lead them, saying the miracles experienced at the church showed there was a plan for it by the Most High.

Tambudzai Zengeya, another congregant, narrated the works of mercy being spearheaded by the church such as payment of school fees for the needy in Kadoma, distribution of food aid to the elderly and the orphanage located at the ministry’s centre in Kadoma.

This year the theme of the church is dubbed Crossing the bridge and last week Prophet Nyamupinga declared June a month of supernatural speed in turning around the fortunes of his congregants smarting from various forms of hardships.

