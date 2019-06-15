Westlife’s comeback was inspired by Beyoncé’s documentary ‘Homecoming’

Westlife’s big comeback was inspired by Beyoncé’s Coachella documentary ‘Homecoming’ after Kian Egan saw the Netflix film.

The ‘When You’re Looking Like That’ band is currently on their comeback tour, and they decided to “take charge” for their career after seeing the ‘Crazy In Love’ hitmaker’s Coachella documentary ‘Homecoming’ on Netflix.

Kian Egan told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column: “I remember watching the Beyonce documentary and it was funny, you could see how much of a captain she was on her own ship and for a long time we used to let people do it for us.

“But after watching that documentary I remember ringing the boys up and going: ‘Have you seen the documentary? Watch it, we need to be in charge, we need full control.’ ”

And Mark Feehily revealed the group – completed by Nicky Byrne and Shane Filan – are plotting a behind the scenes film of their own to show fans what they’re really all about.

He added: “We would love people to know a little more of us as people because historically the label kept a very clean image of us. “And when people think of Westlife they think of stools, key changes and that’s part of it. But I don’t think people have truly seen our personalities.” He confirmed that filming is underway at the moment, and they’ll be looking into what they can do with the footage once the project is finished. Meanwhile, Westlife will also be releasing new album ‘Spectrum’ later this year. They previously explained: “‘Spectrum’ is a title that represents the various different shades and colours of our personalities, vocals and general perspectives that all blend together in a unique way to create Westlife. “It’s also a word that represents the various shades and colours in the band, meaning it’s the perfect metaphor for our different points of view and perspectives but together, they somehow join to work perfectly.”

Like this: Like Loading...