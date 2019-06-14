Teacher hounded for door-stepping Mavima

BY SILAS NKALA

A GOKWE teacher has been hauled before a disciplinary committee to answer to misconduct charges after he allegedly confronted Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavima over poor remuneration.

In a report, human rights lawyer said Stephen Mangoma, a teacher at Mateta (Rujeko) High School in Gokwe, yesterday appeared before a disciplinary committee chaired by his head Douglas Chibvongodze, accused of unbecoming or indecorous behaviour in breach of section 44 (2)(a) of the Public Service Regulations.

“According to an outline of the charge sheet, Mangoma on March 1 this year allegedly acted in a manner likely to bring the Public Service into disrespect or disrepute by scolding Primary and Secondary Education minister and Gokwe-Sengwa constituency legislator Paul Mavima, whom he met at a bottle store at Mateta 2

Business Centre known as Gazaland in Gokwe. He allegedly confronted him accusing him of causing the suffering he was enduring together with other people in the country,” ZLHR said.

The charge sheet states that Mangoma allegedly told Mavima that he loathed the legislator’s Zanu PF party and was refrained from further confronting him by the

minister’s aides, who assaulted him before leaving the bottle store.

“The school teacher was later arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers on March 2 on the basis that he had scolded Mavima and was detained at Gokwe

Police Station (and was only) released on March 4 after he paid an admission of guilty fine amounting to $20,” ZLHR said.