Zambian president predicted to retain power after 2021 elections

Edgar Lungu

JOHANNESBURG – Zambian President Edgar Lungu and his ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party will probably remain in power after the next elections in 2021, according to a new report released by the UK based Economics Intelligence Unit.

Although the report cited some challenges with the Zambian economy, many of which are not unique to the country, the PF administration had come up with appropriate and timely responses, the Lusaka Times reported on Friday.

One of Lungu’s strengths, according to the Unit, is that he continues to inspire investor confidence by ensuring that the mining sector continues to fall under the control of the private sector.

Furthermore, there is no credible opposition opposing him.

A key member of the Economist Group, the Economist Intelligence Unit, has been a specialist publisher for 60 years and has proved to be a reliable source of information on business developments, economic and political trends, government regulations and corporate practice worldwide.

African News Agency (ANA)

Like this: Like Loading...