‘You won’t see heaven because of stonyeni’ – Chamisa

In this Thursday, March 8, 2018 photo, the leader of MDC-T, Zimbabwe’s biggest opposition party, Nelson Chamisa gestures during an interview with the Associated Press in Harare. Ahead of Zimbabwe’s crucial elections this year, the biggest opposition party has selected a charismatic lawyer and pastor to challenge the military-backed president in the first vote without former leader Robert Mugabe in decades. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Stonyeni is a colloquial name that refers to a sex organ or broadly sexual int*rcourse.
Chamisa was addressing mourners at the funeral service of the late MDC Alliance Glenview MP Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java who died on Monday.
Most of you here will not be saved because you ignore the wives when they say let’s go to church when you want to do other things and thinking of stonyeni,” said Chamisa to loud cheers.
“A pastor must tell it as it is, we know these things,” said Chamisa.
The term stonyeni was popularised by singer Jah Signal with his song Sweetie released in 2018. The singer has denied that the term refers to sex but instead to love.
However, the disclaimer came too late as Zimbabweans had already made their own conclusions on the meaning of the term.