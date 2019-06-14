Midlands winter cricket on cards

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

BUDDING cricketers in the Midlands province have been presented with an opportunity to showcase their talent following the inception of a provincial winter cricket tournament.

Seven teams are expected to participate in the tourney that is slated to commence later this month.

These include MSU Pirates, Gweru Sports Club, Redcliff, Mbizo, Kwekwe Queens and Zvishavane select.

Midlands Cricket organising secretary John Makuwalo said the tournament will mark the resurrection of the gentleman’s sport in the province having been dormant

for the last two years.

“This will be an important tournament for us in the province and it will give young cricketers from across the province, a chance to showcase their talent,” he

said.

“Seven teams are going to participate and we hope to continue playing from there until the end of the year. For this tournament, we will use T20 format.

“Then we are also going to decentralize the game and make sure that every part of province will host a game or two until the tournament ends.

“We have sponsors which we cannot reveal by name but for this tournament, those that make it into the top three will get prizes.”

The organisers want to use the tournament as part of their efforts to spread cricket to other parts of the country as competitive domestic tournaments are

dormant for the winter period.

