Choruma tips Bosso

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FORMER Highlanders midfielder Richard Choruma believes Bosso will be highly motivated to win against rivals Dynamos on Sunday since it is the only accomplishment they can attain this season.

Choruma, who won titles with Bosso, believes Highlanders are already out of the title race and unless the Zifa Cup is reintroduced this year, a win over Dynamos will be their only accomplishment.

With this in mind, the former Warriors midfielder has tipped the Madinda Ndlovu-coached side to prevail on Sunday.

Choruma, who has a number of cup and championship medals with the Bulawayo giants, yesterday said if Highlanders employ the same approach as in the Uhuru Cup

in April in which they beat Dynamos 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium, they will prevail again on Sunday.

Bukhosi Sibanda, yet to make a mark in Bosso colours and Tinashe Makanda were on target against Dynamos in the Independence Cup.

“Highlanders will win on Sunday. That is all they have to fight for this year unless the Zifa Cup will materialise. Beating Dynamos will be their only

accomplishment this year after a bad start to the season. I don’t see them competing for the league title and the only thing that will make us their supporters

happy is beating Dynamos. I watched Highlanders beat Dynamos in the Independence Cup and if they play the same way they did that day, they will win,” Choruma

said.

Choruma, now at ambitious Zifa Central Region Division One side Filabusi United, where is director of football, however said Highlanders should be wary of Dynamos’ gaffer Tonderai Ndiraya, who he says is a shrewd tactician.

“Ndiraya is a good tactician and Highlanders can only under -estimate him at their own peril,” he said.

Both sides have had a bad start to the season, with Highlanders having only won two games in 11 outings while Dynamos have won four and the two giants are

separated by four points in the bottom half of the league table.

Choruma said the spark that characterised the yesteryear Highlanders and Dynamos’ games is still there but company-sponsored teams like league pacesetters

Chicken Inn, champions FC Platinum and Ngezi

Platinum are gradually taking over the big teams tag and community-based teams Bosso and DeMbare have to up their game.

“The glitz is still there but the company teams are slowly taking over. That is a wake-up call for Highlanders and Dynamos. Imagine for example, of late in

Bulawayo Chicken Inn has been sending a number of players outside some of whom are in the national team and what does that say about Highlanders. Most players

these days want to join Chicken Inn. Dynamos and Highlanders must change their approach.”

