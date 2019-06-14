Cop arrested after high speed chase

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

A POLICE officer, who allegedly led a heist at former Gwanda mayor, Knowledge Ndlovu’s Ettrick Mine and allegedly stole gold ore worth thousands of United States dollars, was reportedly arrested after a high speed chase.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night in Colleen Bawn, about 20km outside Gwanda.

Reports say the cop, Bhekimpilo Moyo, who is stationed at Gwanda Police Station, and his accomplices went to the mine when Ndlovu was milling some gold ore.

The gang came across the former mayor’s employees guarding some gold ore, which was waiting to be ferried to the stamp mill, and they attacked them.

Fearing for their lives, the employees reportedly fled from the mine, leaving Moyo and his gang behind. It is alleged that the gang then loaded the gold ore into their truck and left

the scene.

The workers phoned their employer, Ndlovu, who rushed to the mine and intercepted the gang as they were leaving the mine.

The cop and some of his accomplices were apprehended after a 10km high speed chase.

They were handed over to the police.

Contacted for comment, Ndlovu said he could not comment because it was now in the hands of the police.

“The matter is in the hands of the police. I can’t comment on the issue. It could jeopardise investigations,” he said.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele yesterday also declined to comment on the matter.

Last month, another police officer appeared in court accused of illegal gold panning and stealing gold ore from Gaika Mine in Kwekwe.

Donemore Nyashanu (33), of Mazvikite village under Chief Mposi in Mberengwa, a Support Unit operative, connived with five other members of the joint taskforce, who were tasked with guarding Gaika Mine, to conduct illegal mining activities and steal gold ore.

