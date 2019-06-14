Bogus cop nabbed after stealing reed mat

By Simbarashe Sithole

A BOGUS cop was arrested and arraigned before Bindura magistrate Ethel Chichera for impersonating a police officer and stealing a reed mat worth ZWL$15 from a hawker.

Batsirai Mandunde (36) pleaded not guilty to contravening section 179(i)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 and was remanded to June 17 on ZWL$20 bail.

The State alleges that last Sunday, Mandumbe met the complainant, Lovemore Chitumba (21), who was selling reed mates at Aerodrome in Bindura.

Chitumba told Mandumbe that he was selling them at ZWL$15 each and he negotiated for ZWL$10 and the seller agreed.

Mandumbe then introduced himself as a police officer attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (Minerals section).

He subsequently ordered the complainant to surrender one reed mat or risk facing arrest.

In fear, Chitumba surrendered the mat and walked away. A witness, Joram Chaurura, enquired what was happening to Chitumba and he was told of the incident.

Chaurura advised the complaint to get his mat back or get his money.

When Chitumba demanded his mat back if the accused did n ot have the money, Mandumbe became violent and Chaurura intervened leading to Mandumbe being apprehended and taken to Chiwaridzo Police Station. Tariro Janhi represented the State.

