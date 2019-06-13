Josphat Somanje seeks to reignite waning fortunes

Nyore Madzianike Senior Arts Reporter

MARONDERA-based sungura musician, Josphat Somanje, is seeking to reignite his waning fame with the release of a new album next month. Somanje, who was last felt on the domestic music scene with his 2017 production — “Moto Uyo” —said he was putting final touches to his project.

The soft-spoken musician, who will be performing in Kadoma this weekend, said the album will carry 10 tracks.

“The album was set for release in March this year but we could not make it because of some financial constraints,” he said.

Somanje vowed to remain vigilant and overcome all hurdles to make sure he meets the July release date.

“After we missed the initial date, we then shifted the date to end of April this year. We again failed to meet the date as economic conditions continued to take a toll on us.

“Things were a bit difficult but I have since managed to put things in place and mobilised resources to make sure that this time we will not miss the target dates,” he said.

Somanje said he has completed most of the songs and was now putting final touches to the project. “I am now sprucing up some of the songs and try to figure out on which song will be the hit from the album. I will then name the album from the hit song.

“It is a challenge because all the songs are equally good as I took my time and committed all the effort to make sure that when it hits the market, it will be a quality product. I do not want to leave room for compromise as there is a touch competition on the market especially to a crop of artiste who are producing their music from computers,” he said.

The Pengaudzoke leader admitted that things were not working in his favour vowing to soldier on in a turmoil music industry.

“I think I am not the only one who is feeling the heat. Our industry depends on the spending patterns of people and once they also hard hit on their pockets it certainly means we are the most affected. What I can assure you is that we will continue producing music even in worst times,” he said.

