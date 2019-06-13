Baba Harare headlines Samutoko Youth Festival

Arts Reporter

Mutoko Centre will be a hive of activity this weekend when scores of artistes descend on the Mashonaland East town for performances during the Samutoko Youth Festival which takes place today and tomorrow. Baba Harare will be the main act at the festival that also features a number of singers and wheel spinners.

Organiser of event Emmanuel Manyati said all is set for the two-day festival.

“All artistes that are performing at the event have confirmed their availability and we are looking forward to a big occasion. Baba Harare will be the main act and people are eagerly awaiting his performance,” said Manyati.

“Baba Harare’s songs are popular in Mutoko and we want him to come and do a live performance for people to have a feel of his act.

“It is rare to have popular artistes performing in this area and we are glad that Baba Harare will be part of this event.”

Manyati has previously organised the Buja Arts Festival that brought together traditional dancers from the area for memorable acts.

Baba Harare said he will take new acts to Mutoko.

“We are taking new choreography to Mutoko and we are confident that people will love our act. It has been a good year for us and we will try our best to give people of Mutoko a memorable performance,” said Baba Harare.

Besides artistes that will perform at the event there will be a sports gala that will see various teams competing in soccer, netball and volleyball.

Various schools are set to be part of the event.

