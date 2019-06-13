Long John hits purple patch

STAND-UP comedian Learnmore Mwanyenyeka — popularly known as Long John in comedy circles — said he has hit a purple patch in his career as an entertainer with performances in several African countries.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

This year alone, the award-winning jest master has represented Zimbabwe at big comedy fiestas including the Kigali International Festival in Rwanda, Kampala Comedy Festival in Uganda, The Churchill Show in Kenya and the Laugh Festival in Zambia.

Long John has also featured in Showmax original shows, Funny People Africa and The Last Laugh.

The comedian told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that his decision to create his own work opportunities had given him the breakthrough.

“I don’t wait for an opportunity. I create my own opportunities because if you wait for a call, it will never come,” he said.

“The main key in my life is networking. I talk and create working relationships with other comedians and promoters from around the world and I have taken precedence in making myself a professional comedian.”

Several local comedians have found the going tough as there are very few promoters interested in comedy.

The Chimanimani-bred Long John, who broke into the South African comedy circuit, performing at prestigious events and venues such as Oppikkopi Festival, Park Acoustics, Mieliepop Festival and Jo’burg Theatre, said he would continue on that trajectory.

Long John’s breakthrough on the mainstream comedy circuit came in 2012 during his performance at Simuka Comedy Night at the Book Café in Harare. Since then, he has carved out a slot for himself on the local and African scene.

The joker said he would be launching his one-man show, The Village Boy, in August at three different places in Harare ahead of his tour of Chicago in the United Sates later this year.

