Major boost for Dynamos

HARARE football giants Dynamos have received a major boost ahead of their trip to Barbourfields for a blockbuster Castle Lager Premiership tie against old rival Highlanders on Sunday after their injured captain Edward Sadomba and three foreign imports returned to training this week.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Sadomba missed last week’s 0-0 draw against Manica Diamonds due to injury, while the foreign trio of Cameroonians Vincent Mbega and Claude Ngahan Junior, nicknamed Neymar and Ghanaian Robert Sackey have also been on the sidelines for quite some time nursing injuries.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has even complained about the foreign players’ lack of involvement in value creation in the team as they continuously pick injuries.

Nevertheless, the foreign contingent got back to training this week as they prepare for the weekend showdown against Highlanders.

Team manager Richard Chihoro confirmed the development.

“The team captain Sadomba is back at training with the team so are the foreign players Mbega, Ngahan and Sackey.

They have been involved in training this week and it’s up to the coach to decide whether they will play. The good thing is that they are all available for selection,” Chihoro said.

With both the Harare giants and their hosts Highlanders demanding positive results after indifferent performances, which have seen both sides struggle at the lower echelons of the table, it’s sure to be a fascinating encounter.

Highlanders and Dynamos have been strikingly in similar circumstances, where the Harare giants had a sluggish start to the campaign under former coach Lloyd Chigowe before Ndiraya took over, while Highlanders have also been poor.

Both can ill-afford another defeat at this stage and certainly not in this fixture, almost guaranteeing fans a thriller.

Madinda Ndlovu’s men are entangled in the drop zone, lying in fourth position from the bottom with a paltry 11 points out of a possible 33 points. They have won just two, drawn five and lost four.

Their strikeforce has scored just five goals — the worst scoring rate in the topflight which they share with TelOne.

Highlanders are also coming from a dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Yadah FC and will be determined to bounce back.

Dynamos might have undergone a major transformation under Ndiraya and have, at times, exhibited some battling qualities which have seen them posting some good results including a memorable victory over defending champions FC Platinum, but their coach is demanding more from his charges.

PSL weekend fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve), Chapungu v Yadah (Mandava), Black Rhinos v ZPC Kariba (NSS), Harare City v Herentals (Rufaro).

Sunday: Caps United v TelOne (NSS), Triangle v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Mushowani v Hwange (Rufaro), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Vengere)

