Former Bindura mayor bashed over audit report

Former Bindura mayor Innocent Zvigumbu (Zanu PF) was reportedly bashed by two council officials during a meeting he was chairing after claiming that he had an audit report implicating the officials.

By Simbarashe Sithole

The two officials, Lovemore Warurama (39) and Naison Machingauta (57), appeared before Bindura magistrate Maria Msika recently facing an assault charge and were granted free bail.

Prosecuting, Edward Katsvairo alleged that on January 8 last year, around 4pm, Zvigumbu was chairing a full council meeting in the presence of the two officials.

While the meeting was in progress, Zvigumbu said he had an audit report exposing Warurama and Machingauta’s shenanigans.

An argument arose when Warurama denied the allegations and Zvigumbu decided to cancel the meeting and stormed out.

After leaving the chambers, Warurama followed Zvigumbu, tripped him and sat on him. Machingauta allegedly tried to hit tZvigumbu with a chair, but was restrained by another councillor.