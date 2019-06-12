We are Warriors, says President

Joseph Madzimure and Eddie Chikamhi

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said that under the Second Republic, sport plays a critical role in uniting the people as well as being a vehicle for development.

He said this last night at the fundraising dinner for the national senior men’s football team, the Warriors, who are set for their fourth Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The Head of State and Government noted that there was a place for sport under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

He challenged the Sports and Recreation Commission to put in place concrete strategies that will ensure the realisation of sport’s role within the country’s overall vision.

Further, he called for corrupt-free administration of the sector.

“In line with the Transitional Stability Programme, my Government remains committed to availing more resources to all sporting disciplines. We recognise that the entire sports sector has immense potential to contribute to our attainment of Vision 2030.

“However, there is need to inculcate ethical and sound business practices if our sports sector is to grow and be a source of employment, and empowerment, for many of our young people.

“The integrity of the leaders of this sector is necessary. If the public have confidence in the integrity of the leaders in this sector, they will contribute generously.

“I challenge stakeholders in the sporting fraternity to embrace good governance in the administration of sport. May I reiterate once again that corruption of any kind in any sport is not acceptable, please resist the temptation of corruption. Let us build a modern, transparent sports sector.’’

President Mnangagwa struck a note of nationalism when he rallied the nation around the cause of the Warriors. We are all Warriors, he said.

We support the Warriors because they are ours, the Warriors are Zimbabweans and we are Zimbabweans so there is no reason for us to look for reasons to support them, we are the Warriors and they are also the Warriors, we are Zimbabweans and they are also Zimbabweans

“Our national teams are our sporting ambassadors, and symbols of our national identity which help foster a sense of national pride, among us, the citizens.

“As we raise money for our 2019 AFCON battle, let our contributions be an investment beyond the present, towards a long and rewarding journey that we must both in tend to grow and modernise our sporting sector.

“As the Warriors venture into the deserts of Egypt and represent our country before the eyes of the world, and our people in the Diaspora, I exhort the nation at large to rally behind them by generously donating to their welfare,” he said.

He urged all stakeholders to play a part in supporting the national team.

