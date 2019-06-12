Commemorative gig for Tuku

Arts Reporter

In a bid to honour the late Oliver Mtukudzi for his contribution to the local music industry, Alexio Kawara will next week stage a tribute show at Montclair Hotel and Casino in Nyanga. Kawara is working with the late musician’s Black Spirits outfit and they will do renditions of his popular songs at the hotel on June 22.

Mtukudzi used to perform at Montclair every June and organisers of the event have decided to have a tribute concert and golf tournament for the musician.

Kawara performed with Mtukudzi at the concert on two occasions and he has been invited to stage the commemorative show with the Black Spirits.

He will share the stage with Mbeu and Tocky Vibes who are also expected to perform Mtukudzi’s songs.

In an interview yesterday, Kawara said he was humbled to be part of the event which honours the great works of the late Tuku.

“I performed with Mudhara Tuku in Nyanga during his annual Montclair concert.

“I learnt a lot from the man and I am happy to be part of the upcoming concert that will honour him,” said Kawara.

“I have started rehearsing with Black Spirits and we are working well towards the concert. It promises to be a big event where we will honour the late great star. The show promises to be big and we want people that will drive all the way to Nyanga to have a memorable time at the concert.”

Montclair general manager Brian Nyakutombwa said he was happy with the progress made so far.

“We are happy with the preparations made so far. It’s sad that this year’s event will be without the superstar. We have hopes that in future the line-up of artistes will be bigger and possibly include some big international names. We also hope that together with Tuku Musik we will be able to host the Tuku Memorial Golf Tournament yearly.

“For us, it is an honour and pleasure to continue being associated with Tuku Music in the furtherance of Dr Mtukudzi’s music legacy,” he said.

