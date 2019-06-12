Two more Ebola cases confirmed in Uganda

BY BBC

The World Health Organization and Uganda’s Ministry of Health have confirmed two more cases of Ebola in Uganda after the virus claimed the life of a five-year-old boy.

The two patients whose blood samples tested positive for Ebola are relatives of the boy.

The confirmation now brings the number of those who have been infected with the hemorrhagic fever to three, less than 24 hours after the government announced the child as the first case in the country.

Three others remain in isolation while eight people who were in close contact with the infected are being monitored.

Health officials from Uganda and neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo – along with representatives from the WHO and the Centre for Disease Control – are meeting in Kasese, the border district in Uganda where Ebola has been reported, to discuss a joint a response to the threat