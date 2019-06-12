Semenya wins 2000m race in Paris

BY ENCA

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s golden girl of the tracks, Caster Semenya, won the 2000-metres race at the Montreuil athletics in Paris on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Semenya finished in 5:38.19 seconds ahead of Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa and Adanech Anbesa.

Semenya was competing in her first race since filing an appeal against the IAAF’s ruling to restrict testosterone levels in female runners.

The IAAF ruling means she may have to change from her favoured 800m.

The Court of Sport Arbitration rejected Semenya’s appeal against the ruling.

However, she appealed to the Swiss federal supreme court which temporarily suspended the IAAF rules last week until a further hearing can take place.

After the race, the two-time 800m world champion vowed not to take testosterone-suppressant medication.