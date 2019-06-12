JUST IN: Think big, Africa urged

Sydney Kawadza in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

African States should think big so that they can provide the social and economic development that its people deserve, the African Development Bank Group president Dr Akinwumi Adesina has said.

Speaking during the AfDB Annual Meetings here at the Sipopo Conference Centre Dr Adesina said thinking big would assist in developing the continent faster adding that Africa should remain united to achieve its goals.

The official opening was attended by Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi, King Letsie III of Lesotho, Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini and several dignitaries including representatives of heads of State and Government.

Quoting American business consultant and organisational theorist James Champy, who said “Big results require big ambitions”, Dr Adesina said African leaders should not think small.

“To develop Africa faster, African leaders are thinking big – and they should. Africa should not think small! Africa’s own Bank, the African Development Bank, should not think small!

“And its shareholders should not think small for Africa! It’s not about what you can afford for Africa. It is about what Africa needs – and deserves!”

The Annual Meetings are the Bank’s largest event and will bring together about 3 000 delegates and participants. The Meetings, being held under the theme “Regional Integration for Africa’s Economic Prosperity” provide a unique forum for representatives of governments, businesses, civil society, think tanks, academia and the media worldwide, to dialogue on key issues concerning Africa’s development.

The theme is one of the Bank’s five strategic priorities.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...